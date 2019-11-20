Nelson’s OT goal lifts streaking Islanders over Penguins 5-4

New York Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with Anthony Beauvillier after getting the game-winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The Islanders won 5-4. AP Photo

Brock Nelson’s second goal of the game 2:55 into overtime capped a frantic comeback to lift the New York Islanders over the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 Tuesday night to extend their points streak to 15 games.

The Islanders trailed by two late in the third period before goals by Josh Bailey and Ryan Pulock in the final 4:29 of regulation forced overtime. Nelson won it when he fired a shot at Matt Murray that trickled to the goaltender’s right. Nelson tapped the rebound into the open net for his sixth goal of the season.

Anthony Beauvillier added his seventh for the Islanders, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots as New York improved to 14-0-1 in its last 15 games.

Brandon Tanev scored twice for Pittsburgh. Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist and Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins. Murray finished with 37 saves.

BLUES 3, LIGHTNING 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Oskar Sundqvist and David Perron scored to lead St. Louis past Tampa Bay, spoiling Pat Maroon’s much-anticipated return after helping his hometown team to a Stanley Cup title last season.

Maroon, a St. Louis native, made his first trip back to the city since signing a one-year contract with the Lightning in the offseason. He scored the winning goal in double overtime of Game 7 against Dallas in the second round of the 2019 playoffs to send the Blues to the Western Conference final for the second time in four years.

Before the opening faceoff, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong presented Maroon with his Stanley Cup championship ring on the ice with former teammate Vladimir Taraskeno, who is out with an injury, alongside as well. Maroon received a standing ovation and as he waved to the crowd, the fans responded with thunderous cheers.

BRUINS 5, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — David Pastrnak and Matt Grzelcyk scored two goals apiece, and Brad Marchand added three assists to lead Boston over New Jersey.

Tuukka Rask made 25 saves and New Jersey native Connor Clifton added a goal as the Bruins beat the Devils for the eighth time in nine meetings.

Blake Coleman scored for New Jersey, which was looking for its first three-game winning streak since December 2018. Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves in starting for the 12th time in 14 games.

BLUE JACKETS 5, CANADIENS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois had two goals and an assist, rookie Emil Bemstrom added a goal and an assist, and Columbus beat Montreal.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots for his eighth win as Columbus improved to 8-8-4. Eric Robinson and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Armia had the goals for the Canadiens. Carey Price stopped 21 shots in his first loss since Nov. 2 as Montreal fell to 11-6-4.

WILD 4, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Zach Parise scored twice, Alex Stalock made 30 saves and Minnesota beat Buffalo.

Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist, and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild, who improved to 4-2-1 in their last seven.

Brandon Montour scored for the Sabres and Linus Ullmark stopped 22 shots. Buffalo is on a 1-6-2 skid and battling injuries at the forward position following 9-2-1 start.

STARS 6, CANUCKS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Benn scored twice, Ben Bishop made 32 saves and Dallas beat Vancouver for its fourth straight victory.

The Stars have a nine-game point streak (8-0-1) and are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games. Benn has three goals in the last two games after scoring only once in his first 20 games. He also assisted on Justin Dowling’s third goal in four games.

Corey Perry and defensemen Taylor Fedun and Miro Heiskanen also scored for Dallas. Bo Horvat scored in the second period on Bishop. Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots.

AVALANCHE 3, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Andre Burakovsky stayed hot with another two goals, leading Colorado over slumping Calgary.

Burakovsky has five goals in three games. The 24-year-old forward was promoted to the top line, and center Nathan MacKinnon assisted on both goals. MacKinnon has five goals and eight assists in his past six games.

Vladislav Kamenev also scored for Colorado, which has won five of six. The Avalanche improve to 3-1-0 on a five-game trip that wraps up on Thursday in Minnesota.

HURRICANES 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Nino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist, and Carolina beat Chicago for its fourth straight victory.

Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas also scored as Carolina earned the franchise’s first sweep of a regular season road trip of at least three games. Sebastian Aho had an empty-netter, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves.

Chicago had won four in a row and five of six overall. The Blackhawks scored 21 times during their win streak, but they were very quiet before making a big push in the third period. Patrick Kane helped fuel the rally with two assists on his 31st birthday. Defensemen Erik Gustafsson and Connor Murphy scored 1:10 apart to trim Carolina’s lead to 3-2 with 6:45 left.

SENATORS 4, RED WINGS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist, and Ottawa held on to beat Detroit.

John Gabriel Pageau and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa. Anders Nilsson made 35 saves, including 15 in the third period when the Senators were outshot 16-3. The Senators scored three goals in a 5:22 span in the second period to take a 4-2 lead.

Valtteri Filppula had a goal and an assist, and Robby Fabbri and Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which ended a five-game point streak (3-0-2). Defenseman Filip Hronek had two assists and Jonathan Bernier stopped 29 shots.

JETS 2, PREDATORS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers scored, Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves and Winnipeg defeated Nashville.

The teams are heading in opposite directions in the tough Central Division. Winnipeg has won three in a row and five of six. The reeling Predators have lost five straight and seven of eight.

Hellebuyck made 10 saves in the first period, 12 in the second and 16 in the third.

PANTHERS 5, FLYERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov and Brett Connolly each had a goal and an assist to lift Florida over Philadelphia.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Colton Sceviour and Mike Hoffman also scored and Evgenii Dadonov had two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 35 shots. The Panthers are 6-2-1 in their past nine games.

Morgan Frost scored a goal in his first NHL game and Travis Sanheim also scored for the Flyers, who have lost four straight. Carter Hart allowed four goals on 18 shots before being pulled midway through the second period. Brian Elliott stopped seven shots.