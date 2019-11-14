Penguins star Sidney Crosby out 6 weeks after core surgery

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) makes a save on a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. AP Photo

Penguins star Sidney Crosby will be out at least six weeks after what the team said was a successful core muscle injury repair Thursday.

General manager Jim Rutherford says the procedure was performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.

The 32-year-old Crosby leads the team in scoring with five goals and 12 assists in 17 games despite dealing with a sports hernia since training camp.

The two-time MVP left a 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Nov. 9 in the third period. He got tangled up with Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson and moments later took a shot from Gustafsson that smacked off his right foot.