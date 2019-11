Golden Knights take on the Blackhawks on 3-game losing streak

Chicago Blackhawks (6-7-4, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (9-7-3, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas will try to end its three-game skid when the Golden Knights take on Chicago.

The Golden Knights are 6-3-1 in Western Conference games. Vegas averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Brayden McNabb leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

The Blackhawks are 4-3-3 in conference play. Chicago has converted on 14.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring eight power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Oct. 22, Vegas won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has recorded 18 total points while scoring eight goals and collecting 10 assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Patrick Kane has recorded 20 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 12 assists for the Blackhawks. Brandon Saad has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 3-4-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: Alex Tuch: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.