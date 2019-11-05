Boston takes on Cleveland in Eastern Conference showdown

Boston Celtics (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (2-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

Boston travels to Cleveland for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Cleveland finished 19-63 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Cavaliers gave up 114.1 points per game while committing 20 fouls last season.

Boston went 49-33 overall and 35-17 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Celtics allowed opponents to score 108.0 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Cavaliers Injuries: Ante Zizic: out (foot), Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), John Henson: out (hamstring).

Celtics Injuries: Enes Kanter: day to day (left knee), Robert Williams III: day to day (left hip), Jaylen Brown: out (illness).