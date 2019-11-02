Magic host the Nuggets for out-of-conference contest

Denver Nuggets (3-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

Orlando and Denver face off in non-conference action.

Orlando went 42-40 overall with a 25-16 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Magic averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 35.8 bench points last season.

Denver went 54-28 overall with a 20-21 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Nuggets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 52.2 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 12.6 on fast breaks.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Magic Injuries: Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (left hip), Mo Bamba: out (rest).

Nuggets Injuries: Will Barton: day to day (left toe).