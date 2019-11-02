Milwaukee takes on Toronto in conference battle

Toronto Raptors (4-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

Eastern Conference foes Milwaukee and Toronto square off.

Milwaukee went 40-12 in Eastern Conference play and 33-8 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Bucks averaged 118.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.3 last season.

Toronto went 58-24 overall and 36-16 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Raptors shot 47.4% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Bucks Injuries: Kyle Korver: out (rest).

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).