Los Angeles takes on Dallas following Davis’ 40-20 showing

Los Angeles Lakers (3-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-1, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

Los Angeles visits the Dallas Mavericks after Anthony Davis' 40-point, 20-rebound performance in the Lakers' 120-91 victory against the Grizzlies.

Dallas went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Mavericks gave up 110.1 points per game while committing 20.1 fouls last season.

Los Angeles finished 37-45 overall and 15-26 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Lakers averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 31 from beyond the arc.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Mavericks Injuries: None listed.

Lakers Injuries: Talen Horton-Tucker: day to day (foot), Rajon Rondo: day to day (calf), Kyle Kuzma: out (stress reaction), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).