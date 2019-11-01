Washington hosts Buffalo following overtime win

Buffalo Sabres (9-2-2, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (9-2-3, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit Washington after the Capitals beat Toronto 4-3 in overtime.

The Capitals are 4-0-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is fourth in the league recording 9.9 points per game, averaging 3.8 goals and 6.1 assists.

The Sabres are 5-1-1 in Eastern Conference play. Buffalo has allowed eight power-play goals, killing 79.5% of opponent opportunities.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson leads the Capitals with 23 points, scoring seven goals and adding 16 assists. Alex Ovechkin has 10 goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jack Eichel has collected 17 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 10 assists for the Sabres. Jeff Skinner has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.7 assists, five penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (undisclosed), Nic Dowd: day to day (lower body).

Sabres Injuries: Jimmy Vesey: day to day (upper body), Marco Scandella: day to day (lower body).