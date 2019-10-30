New Jersey hosts conference foe Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (2-5-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey faces Tampa Bay in Eastern Conference action.

The Devils are 1-4-0 in Eastern Conference games. New Jersey is last in the NHL recording 29.3 shots per game.

The Lightning are 4-2-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Victor Hedman leads the team serving 13 total minutes.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with a plus-three in eight games played this season. Taylor Hall has totaled one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Mikhail Sergachev leads the Lightning with a plus-6 in 11 games played this season. Steven Stamkos has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Devils: 2-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .873 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Victor Hedman: day to day (undisclosed), Patrick Maroon: day to day (undisclosed), Anthony Cirelli: day to day (undisclosed).