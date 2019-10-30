Houston visits Washington after Harden’s 40-point outing

Houston Rockets (2-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

Houston visits the Washington Wizards after James Harden scored 40 points in the Rockets' 116-112 win over the Thunder.

Washington finished 32-50 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Wizards averaged 114.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.9 last season.

Houston went 53-29 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 22-19 on the road. The Rockets gave up 109.1 points per game while committing 22 fouls last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Wizards Injuries: Troy Brown Jr.: out (calf), C.J. Miles Jr.: out (foot), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles), Jordan McRae: out (finger), Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles).

Rockets Injuries: Nene: out (abductor), Gerald Green: out (left foot).