Schmaltz helps Coyotes beat Sabres in shootout

Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz (8) controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Buffalo N.Y. AP Photo

Nick Schmaltz scored in the shootout to help the Arizona Coyotes beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Monday night.

Conor Garland and Carl Soderberg scored in regulation for Arizona (7-3-1). Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves and stopped all three Sabres attempts in the shootout.

Schmaltz scored the game-winner on a low shot to the glove side.

Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo (9-2-2), which had won four of five. Carter Hutton made 41 saves.

The Coyotes dominated the last part of the game, outshooting the Sabres 30-15 over the final two periods.

Both teams had prime scoring opportunities in overtime. The Sabres hit the post twice, and Arizona's Clayton Keller nearly found himself with an empty net after Hutton mishandled the puck.