Flyers score 5 goals in 3rd period, beat Blue Jackets 7-4

Philadelphia Flyers' Kevin Hayes, right, celebrates the win with Brian Elliott, left, following the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 7-4. AP Photo

Kevin Hayes scored the go-ahead short-handed goal late in Philadelphia's five-goal third period, and the Flyers rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 Saturday night.

James van Riemsdyk had two goals and an assist, Jake Voracek added a goal and two assists, Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist, and Michael Raffl and Travis Konecny also scored for Philadelphia. Hayes and Ivan Provorov also each had two assists, and Brian Elliott finished with 22 saves to help the Flyers end a five-game losing streak to their Metropolitan Division rivals.

Boone Jenner scored twice, and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Josh Anderson also had goals for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 39 shots.

Anderson's goal 2:15 into the third period gave the Blue Jackets a 4-2 lead. The Flyers then scored five times in an 8:54 stretch in the latter half of the period to get the win.

PREDATORS 3, LIGHTNING 2, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Ellis scored 3:15 into overtime to lift Nashville past Tampa Bay.

Ellis scored from the left circle shortly after the Predators failed to score on power play that resulted from the Lightning having too many men on the ice.

Calle Jarnkrok and Roman Josi also scored, and Juuse Saros stopped 28 shots for Nashville, which improved to 13-1-2 against Tampa Bay in the last 16 meetings. The Lightning's lone regulation win against the Predatrs this decade came Dec. 19, 2013.

Tampa Bay got goals from Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson. Curtis McElhinney made 37 saves.

Nashville played without forwards Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg, who were out with lower body injuries.

Josi got Nashville even at 2 on the power play at 14:47 of the third. He added two assists, including on Ellis' game-winner.

WILD 5, KINGS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Eric Staal scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and Alex Stalock stopped 30 shots to lead Minnesota.

Gerald Mayhew, Joel Eriksson Ek, Mikko Koivu and Jared Spurgeon also scored, and Matt Dumba added two assists as the Wild won for the third time in four games after losing six of the first seven.

Ben Hutton scored for Los Angeles, and Jonathan Quick made 22 saves for the Kings, who have lost two straight.

With the game tied at 1, Staal took a pass from Jason Zucker at the blue line, skated in alone on Quick's left and beat him over his far shoulder for his third goal of the season at 17:04 of the second.

BRUINS 3, BLUES 0

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his team-leading 11th goal, Tuukka Rask stopped 26 shots for his second shutout this season and Boston won a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final.

It was the first meeting between the teams since St. Louis won its first Cup last season, skating with the trophy around the TD Garden ice in Boston on June 12 after a 4-1 victory in Game 7.

Anders Bjork also scored for Boston. Brandon Carlo added an empty-net goal with 49 seconds left.

Rask recorded his 47th career shutout. He's 5-0-1 in six starts this season, picking up his solid play that carried Boston to the final.

Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues, who won their previous two games.

HURRICANES 4, BLACKHAWKS 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots for his second shutout in 12 days and Andrei Svechnikov scored twice in Carolina's victory over Chicago.

Nino Niederreiter and Jordan Staal also scored.

Chicago has lost four straight.