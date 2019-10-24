Blues host the Kings in Western Conference battle

Los Angeles Kings (4-5-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (4-2-3, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to St. Louis in Western Conference action.

St. Louis went 45-28-9 overall and 25-18-7 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Blues scored 244 total goals last season while collecting 416 assists.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Los Angeles went 22-23-5 in Western Conference play and 14-21-6 on the road during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Kings compiled a .900 save percentage while giving up 3.0 goals on 31.2 shots per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Blues Injuries: None listed.

Kings Injuries: None listed.