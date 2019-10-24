Edmonton takes home win streak into matchup with Washington

Washington Capitals (7-2-2, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (7-2-1, first in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts Washington looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

Edmonton finished 35-38-9 overall with a 18-19-4 record at home a season ago. The Oilers were called for 308 penalties last season averaging 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes per game.

Washington finished 48-26-8 overall with a 24-15-2 record on the road a season ago. The Capitals averaged 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Oilers Injuries: Joel Persson: day to day (undisclosed).

Capitals Injuries: None listed.