Blue Jackets host the Hurricanes after overtime victory

Carolina Hurricanes (6-3-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-3-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts Carolina after the Blue Jackets beat Toronto 4-3 in overtime.

Columbus went 18-9-1 in Metropolitan Division play and 22-17-2 at home a season ago. The Blue Jackets scored 34 power play goals with a 15.4% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Carolina finished 46-29-7 overall and 13-13-2 in Metropolitan Division play during the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes scored 243 total goals last season averaging 3.0 per game.

Thursday's meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Blue Jackets won the last matchup 3-2.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.