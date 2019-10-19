Penguins take on the Golden Knights, aim for 6th straight win

Vegas Golden Knights (5-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-2-0, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will look to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Penguins take on Vegas.

Pittsburgh finished 44-26-12 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 23-14-4 at home. The Penguins averaged 3.3 goals and 5.6 assists per game last season.

Vegas went 43-32-7 overall a season ago while going 19-20-2 on the road. The Golden Knights scored 246 total goals last season, 39 on power plays and 11 shorthanded.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Penguins Injuries: Jared McCann: day to day (lower-body).

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.