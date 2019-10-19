Nashville takes on non-conference foe Florida

Florida Panthers (2-2-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (4-3-0, third in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida heads to Nashville for a non-conference matchup.

Nashville finished 47-29-6 overall with a 25-14-2 record at home a season ago. The Predators scored 236 total goals last season while averaging 2.9 per game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Florida went 36-32-14 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 16-19-6 on the road. The Panthers scored 3.2 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Predators Injuries: Filip Forsberg: day to day (lower body).

Panthers Injuries: None listed.