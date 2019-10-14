Colorado visits Washington after overtime victory

Colorado Avalanche (4-0-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (3-1-2, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits Washington after the Avalanche defeated Arizona 3-2 in overtime.

Washington finished 48-26-8 overall and 24-11-6 at home a season ago. The Capitals scored 49 power play goals with a 20.8% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Colorado finished 38-30-14 overall a season ago while going 17-16-8 on the road. Goalies for the Avalanche allowed 2.8 goals on 31.7 shots per game last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Capitals Injuries: None listed.

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.