Blues face the Stars in Western Conference battle

Dallas Stars (0-1-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (0-0-1, fourth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Dallas in Western Conference play.

St. Louis went 45-28-9 overall and 12-9-5 in Central Division play in the 2018-19 season. The Blues averaged 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes per game.

Dallas went 43-32-7 overall and 14-10-2 in Central Division games a season ago. The Stars scored 209 total goals last season averaging 2.6 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Blues Injuries: None listed.

Stars Injuries: Roman Polak: day to day (undisclosed).