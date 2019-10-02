Capitals beat Stanley Cup champion Blue 3-2 in OT in opener

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, reacts after giving up the game-winning goal to Washington Capitals' Jakub Vrana, right, of the Czech Republic, during overtime of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in St. Louis. The Capitals won 3-2 in overtime. AP Photo

Jakub Vrana scored at 2:51 of overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.

Vrana beat Jordan Binnington with a wrist shot to the upper corner for his first point in five career games against the Blues.

Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov also scored, and Braden Holtby made 21 saves for the Capitals.

Sammy Blais and Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Blues, and Binnington made 31 saves.

The Blues raised their Stanley Cup banner during a pregame ceremony that featured a video of members of the team celebrating with the cup during the offseason and highlights of the postseason run.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, SENATORS 3

TORONTO (AP) _ Auston Matthews scored twice in Toronto’s four-goal second period against Ottawa.

Matthews gave Toronto a 3-2 lead at 8:02 of the second and made it 4-2 on a power play with 5:10 left in the period. He has nine goals and two assists in the four season-opening games, starting with a four-goal game against the Senators in his NHL debut in 2016.

Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut, Frederik Gauthier and Trevor Moore also scored, and Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots.

Scott Sabourin scored in his NHL debut for Ottawa, Brady Tkachuk, and Bobby Ryan added goals, and Craig Anderson made 37 saves. Former Toronto assistant D.J. Smith made his debut as an NHL head coach.