Ottawa hosts conference foe Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs (43-23-5, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-41-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division)
Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa faces Toronto in Eastern Conference action.
The Senators are 7-13-2 against Atlantic Division teams. Ottawa has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 19.8 percent of chances.
The Maple Leafs are 21-9-4 in road games. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by John Tavares with 39. In their last meeting on Feb. 6, Toronto won 5-4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan DeMelo leads the Senators with a plus-six in 66 games played this season. Brady Tkachuk has collected three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.
Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.
Senators Injuries: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (illness), Colin White: day to day (upper body), Christian Jaros: day to day (hamstring).
Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Gardiner: day to day (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen: out (illness), Travis Dermott: out (upper body).
