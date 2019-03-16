Kane and the Blackhawks visit the Canadiens

Chicago Blackhawks (31-30-9, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (37-27-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)
Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Montreal. He's third in the NHL with 99 points, scoring 41 goals and totaling 58 assists.
The Canadiens are 20-11-4 on their home ice. Montreal has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 80.5 percent of opponent chances.
The Blackhawks are 15-17-3 on the road. Chicago ranks eighth in the NHL recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists. In their last meeting on Dec. 9, Montreal won 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Max Domi leads the Canadiens with 62 total points, scoring 24 goals and collecting 38 assists. Andrew Shaw has collected 8 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.
Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.
Canadiens Injuries: None listed.
Blackhawks Injuries: Corey Crawford: day to day (illness).
