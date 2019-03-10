Hockey

Golden Knights face the Flames, seek 7th straight win

The Associated Press

March 10, 2019 04:20 AM

Vegas Golden Knights (38-26-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Calgary Flames (41-20-7, second in the Western Conference)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas heads into a matchup with Calgary as winners of six straight games.

The Flames have gone 11-8-2 against division opponents. Calgary leads the the Western Conference with 6.0 assists per game, led by Johnny Gaudreau averaging 0.8.

The Golden Knights are 15-5-2 in division play. Vegas averages just 3.2 per game, the least in the Western Conference. Jon Merrill leads them averaging 0.4. In their last meeting on March 6, Vegas won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau leads the Flames with 84 total points, scoring 30 goals and registering 54 assists. Elias Lindholm has recorded five assists and totaled 6 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 8.8 points, 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 6.6 points, 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: James Neal: out (lower body).

Golden Knights Injuries: William Carrier: out (upper body).

  Comments  