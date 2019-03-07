Florida takes on Boston on 5-game losing streak

Florida Panthers (28-26-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Bruins (40-17-9, second in the Eastern Conference)
Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida looks to stop its five-game skid with a victory against Boston.
The Bruins are 25-7-3 at home. Boston averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 88 total minutes.
The Panthers are 11-7-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Florida has converted on 26.3 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 59 power-play goals. In their last matchup on Dec. 4, Florida won 5-0. Aleksander Barkov Jr. recorded a team-high 3 points for the Panthers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Patrice Bergeron leads the Bruins with a plus-18 in 50 games played this season. David Krejci has recorded 10 assists and totaled 14 points over the last 10 games for Boston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-2-4, averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.
Bruins: 9-0-1, averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.
Bruins Injuries: Marcus Johansson: out (upper body), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Sean Kuraly: day to day (concussion protocol).
Panthers Injuries: MacKenzie Weegar: day to day (lower body), James Reimer: day to day (lower body), Denis Malgin: day to day (undisclosed).
