Fenton ramps up roster revamp as Wild still chase playoffs

FILE - In this April 2, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers in St. Paul, Minn. Paul Fenton took a patient approach to shaping the Minnesota Wild in his first offseason as general manager, but by trading three core forwards in the last six weeks Fenton has made clear his skepticism of the team's ability to contend this season. Still, the Wild emerged from the trade deadline above the cut for the playoffs. Jim Mone, File AP Photo