Sharks acquire F Gustav Nyquist from Red Wings for 2 picks

The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Gustav Nyquist from the Detroit Red Wings for two draft picks.
The teams finalized the deal late Sunday night that sends a 2019 second-round pick and conditional 2020 third-rounder from the Sharks to the Red Wings.
Nyquist scored a goal earlier in the day for Detroit in a 5-3 loss to San Jose. The teams then finalized the deal hours later after Nyquist waived his no-trade clause.
The pick in the 2020 draft will become a second-rounder if the Sharks make the Stanley Cup Final this season or if Nyquist re-signs with San Jose as a free agent this summer. The Sharks have Florida's second-round pick this year as well as their own and will send the lower pick to Detroit.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
The 28-year-old Nyquist has 16 goals and 33 assists in 62 games this season.
Comments