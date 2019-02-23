Sabres’ Skinner returns period after hurting left leg

Jeff Skinner returned for the start of the third period against Washington after the Buffalo Sabres' leading scorer required help getting off the ice in the second period.
It was a remarkable turn of events Saturday for Skinner. The forward was unable to place any weight on his left leg and at one point attempted to crawl off the ice before play was stopped 4:42 into the period.
Skinner was hurt when he and Capitals forward Carl Hagelin were in the slot and turned at the same time to follow the play to their left. The two touched skates and Skinner was tripped up and fell heavily to the ice when Hagelin's stick got caught between both of his legs.
Hagelin was penalized for tripping.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Skinner began the day with 36 goals, tied for third in the NHL, and one short of matching a career high.
Comments