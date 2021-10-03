Nick Canepa: Most NFL teams already have their quarterback of the future

It seems so anti-21st century football thinking.

Ponder it, anyway: No quarterbacks drafted in the first round.

Maybe not next year, but soon. It could happen — unless there's a slam dunk/can't miss, and those guys are as rare as wild west cowboys with good hygiene.

There will be too much supply and not enough demand.

It wasn't long ago — really, really not long ago — the NFL had more scruples than top quarterbacks. In other words: Not many.

Now it's reached the point where teams are trading away — or trying to trade — veteran QBs who either have won or reached Super Bowls/playoffs and some who remain in the prime of their careers.

It used to be about which teams needed franchise quarterbacks. Now it's which teams don't have one.

Seriously. Next year's draft class may not be loaded with top prospects. Which team is going to use a high pick on one?

Houston. Probably. Even if Deshaun Watson is given a reprieve, he's gone from Houston. Tyrod Taylor can win games, but he's fragile.

Washington. Definitely.

Pittsburgh. The Swan is singing Big Ben's Song.

Philadelphia. Maybe — if it can't acquire Watson. Jalen Hurts remains iffy.

Denver. Elway can't draft quarterbacks. Teddy Bridgewater may be the most underrated QB in The League, but John will be looking for the next Aaron Rodgers.

NY Giants. Could run out of patience with Daniel Jones, but he's not without talent.

Atlanta? Maybe. Matt Ryan still can play, but The ATL needs so much.

Miami. Tua is breakable. Fish are enamored with Watson.

The L.A. teams, no. 49ers, no. Seahawks, no. Cards, no. Chiefs, no. Cowboys, no. Saints, no. Bengals, no. Browns, no. Lions, no. Vikings, no. Bucs, no (Tom Brady may play until Saint Peter forces him to stop, and GM Tom may not allow the Bucs to draft another one, anyway). Packers, no. Titans, no. Bills, no. Patriots, no. Jets, no. Panthers, no. Jags, no. Ravens, no. Colts, no (but Carson Wentz is Handle With Care). Bears, no. Las Raiders, no (although Gruden loves every QB but his own).

Not long ago nearly 20 teams were in need.

A few of the clubs possibly in the market still may be too efficient to get high draft picks. And most of the certain-to-be-bad teams already have drafted young quarterback talent.

Not one of the 2021 No. 1s is playing well now, but they aren't going anywhere. NFL offenses now are similar to college schemes, so that and no-touchee rules have made it far easier on them to start.

No chance so many young QBs could start under the old laws, when they were fair game and receivers were manhandled down the field.

Yeah, the days may be gone when a team gives up three ones for a kid who hasn't thrown a pass since grammar school.