NFL DFS Week 1 optimal lineup

Devising the perfect Daily Fantasy Sports strategy for the NFL can be a challenge, which is why I'm here to assist.

On DraftKings, it's important to remember you're playing full-point PPR with bonuses if a player surpasses 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards or 100 receiving yards.

Here is my optimal lineup for Sunday's $5 million Fantasy Football Millionaire contest, but can be utilized as a foundation in other games and platforms.

All prices listed are courtesy of DraftKings with a $50,000 budget.

— QB: Jalen Hurts, Eagles ($6,400)

Hurts was undervalued in most fantasy drafts — FantasyPros ADP (96) has him as QB12 — and that has translated to daily. The rushing upside alone provides a safe floor, but the matchup with Atlanta's atrocious secondary will help him reach his immense fantasy ceiling.

— RB: Miles Sanders, Eagles ($6,500)

Sanders is worth stacking alongside Hurts. He averaged a 5.1 yards per carry and 18 touches per game with Hurts starting under center in 2020. This translated to 103 total yards and a touchdown per game.

— RB: Raheem Mostert, 49ers ($5,800)

Mostert is as healthy as he's been since 2019 and a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the football, especially against a weak run defense like Detroit.

— WR: Calvin Ridley, Falcons ($7,900)

Ridley finished last season first in target rate on 20-plus yard targets (58%) and fourth in target rate on pass attempts to the end zone (48%), according to Pro Football Focus.

— WR: Tee Higgins, Bengals ($4,700)

Higgins will be Joe Burrow's top target against a potentially suspect secondary, but he's being priced as the third-most-expensive Cincinnati wide receiver behind Tyler Boyd and rookie Ja'Marr Chase.

— WR: DeVonta Smith, Eagles ($4,500)

This completes my Philadelphia stack and takes advantage of the Heisman winner's price tag being low despite his value as a top-30 option at receiver this week.

— TE: Kyle Pitts, Falcons ($4,400)

Both Pitts and Ridley are classic "bring-back" options against my Philly stack, and enjoy the rookie tight end at this price because it's going up next week.

— FLEX: Terry McLaurin, Football Team ($6,400)

Curtis Samuel's health is a concern and could keep him sidelined, which means even more targets than usual for McLaurin — now with more shots downfield from Ryan Fitzpatrick.

— DST: Denver Broncos ($3,300)

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has become synonymous with turnover-prone and his offensive line didn't improve much in the offseason.