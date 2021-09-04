Bowling provides an escape for Bears running back David Montgomery. It also gives him a way to unleash some pent-up aggression.

CHICAGO — David Montgomery had the look in his eye, that unmistakable competitive tenacity that burns deep inside. Things weren’t going great for the Chicago Bears running back and he seemed driven to change that.

Montgomery inhaled slowly and shook his head. He grabbed a towel, snapped it downward and then looked to his right.

On Lane 38 at Bowlero in Vernon Hills, Ill., teammate Darnell Mooney delivered a fourth-frame strike, waiting for the 7 pin to topple before turning back with a confident nod.

“Darn you, Mooney!” Montgomery said with a laugh. “Curse you!”

Montgomery, coming off an open frame in the fourth, already had dropped the first two games of the series to Mooney. He knew at some point he needed to craft a Sunday afternoon response.

“It’s the pressure,” Montgomery quipped. “I don’t feel this much pressure playing football ever.”

And with that, he grabbed his 14-pound ball, readied his recently learned two-handed release and went to work.

Spares in the fifth and sixth frames.

A violent strike in the seventh.

A turkey across the ninth and 10th frames. Finally, an 8 on his final ball to punctuate a 192-174 victory.

Redemption. Sort of.

“David as a bowler? He’s smooth, man,” Mooney said. “Smooooth. And sneaky. You’ll look over there and it may seem like he’s just kind of going through it all casually. Then all of a sudden he’s just locked in.”

Montgomery isn’t certain why his connection to bowling has strengthened so much over the years and why he and Mooney still seek out opportunities to hit the lanes when their schedules allow.

During his college days, Montgomery used to head to an alley near the Iowa State campus and let loose.

Perfect games. Two-dollar Tuesdays. It beat playing video games all day.

“Used to be up there from sunup to sundown whenever we had off days,” he said. “Hours. Until my wrist and my fingers started to swell up.”

Montgomery discovered a certain presence on the lanes. He was content flying solo but never turned down company. “Whoever wanted to go — and lose — would go.”

The bowling alley still remains an escape, a convenient way for Montgomery to blow off steam away from his day job. That’s why the day after the Bears returned from their preseason finale in Nashville, Tenn., Montgomery found his way to Bowlero.

“Gives me a chance to hit something hard without getting in trouble,” he said.

The hobby also brings out Montgomery’s perfectionist nature, fueling his natural push to get the best out of his talents. He recently adopted the two-handed style, fine-tuning a right-to-left hook and now working on a right-to-left backup ball.

“Honestly,” Mooney said with a smile, “David’s ball is kind of like his running style. Goes hard down the lane, then just explodes through all 10 pins.”

Pent up

Soooo, about that …

For the last month-plus on the football field, Montgomery has felt like a Storm ball stashed away on a back rack of the local lanes, unable to do much exploding and eagerly awaiting his chance to do real damage.

It would be unfair to characterize Montgomery’s August existence as boring. The way he invests in his pursuit of greatness doesn’t really allow for indolence. But it is accurate to say the last six weeks have been totally unfulfilling.

As a running back who gets his thrills dodging contact and breaking tackles, the low-contact structure of training camp feels constricting. Montgomery’s August workload in preseason games: one measly carry for 3 yards.

Additionally, in 21 camp practices, there were few live-tackling periods for the 24-year old running back to show who he is.

Often Montgomery would get the ball in the backfield, burst toward the line of scrimmage and be prepared to dance past or bounce off a swarm of tacklers. But then the defenders would pull up and the play would be dead.

With that, Montgomery would be off on a leisurely run to the goal line. By himself. Just for the hell of it.

“It can get frustrating at times,” he said. “Because sometimes people call it a tackle. But in my head I know, ‘That’s not a tackle.’ You just take it for what it is. You have to let it eat at you for a little bit so when it’s time to unleash it, you can unleash it.”

To be clear, the Bears instituted brief live-tackling periods in camp, and Montgomery showed his ability to turn nothing into something. During one morning practice in early August, he appeared bottled up in a sea of bodies near his goal line. But then he was suddenly out of the fray and exploding into the open field.

Safety Marqui Christian took an angle to contain Montgomery near the left sideline. But Montgomery reacted by unfurling two ferocious stiff-arms at Christian’s helmet. Both connected. That sequence ended with a tense skirmish on the ground.

Said Mooney: “I’m pretty sure Dave could have outran him there. But he was like, ‘Nah. I need some contact.’ The minute you give him a chance to make contact, he’s going to take advantage of it.”

It was another example of why Montgomery’s teammates are often left wide-eyed.

“He runs with so much aggression,” fellow running back Damien Williams said. “I want to ask him, like, ‘What have you got going on personally that makes you run like this?’ ”

Asked that question directly, Montgomery laughed and then offered an introspective explanation. This is all, he said, about his desire to squeeze the most out of his potential. That’s where that aggression is rooted. That’s the source of Montgomery’s passion.

During crossover practices with the Miami Dolphins last month, retired quarterback Alex Smith came to Halas Hall and spoke at length to Bears players. Something about Smith’s message resonated with Montgomery. Smith instructed each player to ask himself, “Are you living today?”

Said Montgomery: “What that basically meant to me was, ‘Am I taking advantage of the day or am I going out there just wanting to get through it?’

“That’s what you learn getting older in this league. I realize going into my third year now, this came faster than I expected. … And whenever it’s time for my career to end, I won’t realize how fast it’s going till it’s gone. So I want to be sure that whatever opportunity I get, I show my teammates and I show myself that I belong.”

‘It wasn’t enough’

No one at Halas Hall ever has doubted Montgomery’s give-a-damn. It’s a big reason the Bears traded up to draft Montgomery in Round 3 in 2019. Now there’s growing appreciation inside the locker room for the way he has emerged as a tone-setting leader.

Starting quarterback Andy Dalton knows the offense will benefit from Montgomery’s running style but also sees the back’s work habits as a source of energy.

“It’s been fun to be around him,” Dalton said. “The way he works, the way he prepares. He’s such a competitor. That’s the biggest thing I’d say about him. He’s competing at everything. He has such a passion for playing this game and a passion for wanting to be a really good player.”

Tight end Cole Kmet has no difficulty explaining why he so willingly rallies behind Montgomery.

“He cares about everybody. I think that’s No. 1,” Kmet said. “And No. 2 he just works. … You know when he’s in the backfield he’s going to run his ass off. So in return you have to block your ass off.”

Over the final six games last season, Montgomery totaled 824 yards from scrimmage, averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns. He went past 1,000 yards rushing for the year in the second-to-last game and finished the season fifth in the NFL in rushing.

His signature game was a 32-carry, 146-yard, two-touchdown effort in a badly needed win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

Somehow, though, the best stretch of his pro career left Montgomery far more motivated than satisfied. “It wasn’t enough for me last year,” he said, “just knowing the untapped potential I have within myself.”

Time to break loose

Over the offseason, Montgomery’s self-improvement desires led him — with an assist from former Bears receiver Thomas Ives — to unite with speed coach Chris Korfist in the suburbs. For the first time in his life, Montgomery found himself dialing in on technical aspects of his running style.

By the time he arrived at camp in late July, he could sense the improvements, noting he felt “looser” and “shiftier.”

“When I get those opportunities to run in open space, I definitely feel different,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery also has worked to continue strengthening his relationship with coach Matt Nagy, a bond that has grown thanks to their comparable passion. To be clear, the connection wasn’t instant when Montgomery arrived in 2019.

“He had some things he was going through with building trust with me,” Nagy said. “And I had the same thing. I was trying to figure him out. And there was some frustration in that first year.”

Over time, though, the two have built their relationship through candid conversation.

Away from Halas Hall they are in frequent contact. Texts. FaceTime calls. Whatever’s needed.

Montgomery believes part of his leadership responsibilities require him to be a valuable connection between the coaching staff and the players in the locker room. He also has expressed an aim to never become “a half-assed leader,” failing to back up words and objectives with action.

“My predominant goal is finding ways to take everybody around me and push them toward an opportunity to reach their full potential while also helping me reach mine,” Montgomery said. “For me, it’s also about being accountable and setting a standard so everyone else feels an obligation to be accountable to the standard.”

No wonder Nagy continues to admire the union he has with his top running back.

“He knows the trust I have in him,” Nagy said. “And I know the trust he has in me. Now it’s just a matter of us doing this together.”

To that end, Montgomery wakes up every day feeling as if there’s no time to waste. Who knows how long his opportunity will last? More than anything, Montgomery wants to make the most of it.

“You don’t want to live with any regrets,” he said. “I don’t want to be finished with football and think back with thoughts like, ‘Man, I wish I would have done this or done that.’ What I want is to be done with the sport one day and think, ‘Wow! I did that.’ ”

As his Sunday afternoon at Bowlero drew to a close, Montgomery took exception to the suggestion that he is just waiting for the opportunity to become just like his bowling ball blasting through the pins on Lane 37.

“Nah, man. That would make me one-dimensional,” he said with a smirk. “And I know I can do a lot of different things on a football field. That ball can’t dance like I can. That ball can’t make people miss. I make a lot of people miss. Ball can’t see. It don’t have vision like me. So …”

The intensity in Montgomery’s focus is obvious, another indicator that the arrival of Week 1 is just what the doctor ordered.

“Finally it’s like, let me go be who I know I’m capable of being,” he said. “For these guys around me. I’m excited for what this season holds.”