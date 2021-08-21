Mitch Trubisky carves up his former team in Bills’ 41-15 preseason rout of Bears: ‘It’s hard to do what he just did’

CHICAGO — After Mitch Trubisky helped the Buffalo Bills build a 28-point halftime lead against the Chicago Bears in front of a subdued Soldier Field crowd Saturday, the question loomed.

Can a preseason matchup qualify as Trubisky’s revenge game?

In the grand scheme, Trubisky’s performance — in which he completed 20 of 28 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown in a 41-15 Bills victory — doesn’t mean a whole lot except that the Bears defense has several mistakes to clean up. Trubisky will go back to being Josh Allen’s backup when the regular season begins. The Bears will continue rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ development with excitement.

But for Trubisky — the 2017 Bears first-round draft pick who failed to live up to expectations in four seasons — it admittedly felt good.

Trubisky led the Bills to four consecutive touchdown drives to start the game and added two field-goal drives before the half, hitting Jake Kumerow with a 16-yard pass to set up Tyler Bass’ 41-yard field goal as time expired for a 34-6 halftime lead.

“I just wanted to play well,” Trubisky said. “I knew people would be talking about it and hyping it up, but it was just important for me to come out here and do my job and show my teammates that I could play ball.”

The Bills announced earlier in the week that they would hold Allen and a few other starters out of the game to avoid injury. That set up Trubisky’s start against the team that let him walk into free agency after he didn’t develop into the player they envisioned while going 29-21 as a starter.

There was much talk about how the Soldier Field crowd would greet Trubisky, a polarizing figure in Chicago because of his play on the field even while he was respected off it. Running back Tarik Cohen went so far as to announce on Twitter that anybody who booed Trubisky was “lame and a weirdo,” to which Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie replied, “No worries, we’ll handle it.”

It turned out Trubisky took the field to mostly light applause, with some boos mixed in.

“It was very welcoming, and I’m very grateful for that,” Trubisky said. “I love the people of Chicago. The fans are as passionate as anybody out there. … I’m grateful for my journey and where I’m at and just how the guys supported me today and how we played in the first half. I’m just super proud of that.”

It was not as pleasant an experience for Bears fans, who not only watched the quarterback the Bears discarded light it up but also didn’t get their desired first glimpse of Fields until the second half. They at one point booed Bears starting quarterback Andy Dalton, who finished his two quarters 11 for 17 for 146 yards, a 73-yard touchdown pass to Rodney Adams and an interception.

Trubisky and the Bills offense, however, were in control from their opening drive, during which Trubisky completed 5 of 7 passes for 53 yards. On fourth-and-1, Devin Singletary scored on a 14-yard touchdown run, with Bears defenders Robert Quinn and Mario Edwards Jr. missing tackles.

Trubisky followed that by completing seven more passes on an 11-play, 64-yard drive, capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kumerow. The Bills had short fields on their next two drives after a Damien Williams fumble and a 35-yard McKenzie punt return. Fullback Reggie Gilliam scored on 1-yard touchdown runs to complete both.

Bills coach Sean McDermott called it “a great moment” for Trubisky and his family and described the quarterback as even-keeled heading into the game.

“He came out ready to play,” McDermott said. “It’s hard to do what he just did, whether it’s a preseason game or regular-season game, and then so soon after leaving here. He’s a great person and a great addition to our team.”

However, Trubisky’s performance in a preseason game likely wasn’t causing either party to question how events unfolded over the last year.

Bears coach Matt Nagy simply complimented his former quarterback, saying Trubisky was efficient and made good throws. Trubisky, who signed a one-year contract with the Bills with the hopes that he can reboot his career and earn a chance to compete for a starting job somewhere else in the future, said he doesn’t much think about whether he got a fair chance in Chicago.

“I just continue to look forward,” Trubisky said. “Like anything, it’s life, there are ups and downs and you learn a lot along the way. I’m grateful for my journey and where I’m at now. I’m just going to continue to learn and grow.”

Trubisky, who was well-liked among Bears teammates, took time to connect with his old team. He was nearly the last player off the field after the win, greeting many of his former coaches and teammates with hugs.

“It felt good to do it against these guys, but I’m also rooting for a lot of those guys on the other side,” Trubisky said. “They’re still like family to me.”

Before the game, Trubisky also greeted Fields, whom he said he first met when Fields visited North Carolina as a high schooler.

Trubisky even had some advice for the player who replaced him as Chicago’s great quarterback hope.

“Just my advice to him and really to anybody is to work hard and treat people right and good things will happen,” he said. “He’s a talented kid. He’s going to do well.”