Steelers great Troy Polamalu makes it to Canton for his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony

CANTON, Ohio — Troy Polamalu made it to Canton in time to be enshrined with the rest of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class Saturday night.

Polamalu, who announced eight days ago that he had tested positive for COVID-19, took part in the Hall of Fame parade Saturday morning and will give his speech late Saturday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Polamalu, who played for the Steelers from 2003-14, was unable to attend the Hall of Fame game Thursday night or the Gold Jacket ceremony Friday night.

Polamalu will be enshrined along with two other Steelers. Bill Cowher, who coached the Steelers from 1992-2006, and Donnie Shell, who played from 1974-87, are part of the Hall of Fame centennial class.

Shell is sixth in the order of enshrinement speeches with Polamalu 10th and Cowher last among the 12 newest Hall of Famers.

Alan Faneca, who played for the Steelers from 1998-2007, and Bill Nunn, a longtime scout for the Steelers, will be enshrined Sunday night in a ceremony honoring the 2021 Hall of Fame class.