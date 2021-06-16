NFL reportedly will have stringent rules for players who don’t get COVID vaccine

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File) AP

It may not be a $1 million lottery, but NFL players who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine have plenty of incentive to get a shot before the 2021 season begins.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Wednesday that the NFL and the Players’ Association agreed to two sets of rules for training camp and preseason.

Those who have been vaccinated would be tested far less and have greater freedom away from the team.

Here are some of the differences, per Pelissero.

High risk exposure

If there is exposure to someone infected with COVID, fully vaccinated players won’t have a mandatory five-day isolation. Non-vaccinated players will.

Testing

Players who are not vaccinated will be tested every day. Players who have the vaccine will be tested just once every two weeks.

Travel

If a player is fully vaccinated, he doesn’t have to wear a mask and may interact with family members and friends who also have been vaccinated. Unvaccinated players will have to wear a mask and stay in the team hotel and only meet with team personnel.

Social activities

This is from Pelissero: NFL players who aren’t fully vaccinated “will be banned from nightclubs, bars, house parties, concerts, etc., with the NFL and clubs allowed to issue fines of a game check up to $50,000 for a first offense — and more thereafter.”

According to the NFL’s website, half of the league’s 32 teams have 51 or more players who have been vaccinated.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes both say they have been vaccinated.