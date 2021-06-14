NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Eagles agree to terms with 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens

FILE - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) looks to throw against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday, June 14, 2021. The 26-year-old Mullens spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, going 5-11 in 16 starts. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
PHILADELPHIA

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday.

The 26-year-old Mullens spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, going 5-11 in 16 starts. Mullens has 4,714 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and an 87.2 passer rating.

Mullens joins Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco on Philadelphia's roster.

Mullens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after breaking Brett Favre's single-season record for yards passing and TDs as a junior at Southern Mississippi in 2015.

