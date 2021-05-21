Jaguars TE Farrell, a 5th-round pick, signs rookie contract

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell performs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed rookie tight end Luke Farrell on Thursday, getting their third of nine draft picks under contract.

Fourth-round pass rusher Jordan Smith and sixth-round receiver Jalen Camp signed earlier this week.

Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Farrell was expected to sign a four-year deal worth about $3.84 million. The contract includes a signing bonus of around $358,000. He will count roughly $750,000 against the salary cap in 2021.

The Jaguars selected Farrell in the fifth round (No. 145 overall). He played in 44 games at Ohio State, finishing his college career with 34 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns. He spent his first two years with the Buckeyes playing for current Jaguars coach Urban Meyer.