Brett Favre still hasn’t paid Mississippi $600,000 he promised, state says

Mississippi’s state auditor said Brett Favre has only paid the state $500,000 of the $1.1 million he promised over a year ago.

After it was revealed in May 2020 that Favre received $1.1 million in state welfare payments amid a $94 million embezzlement scandal, the Hall of Fame quarterback promised to send the money back.

State Auditor Shad White’s report said Favre was paid for speeches that he never gave, but the 50-year-old New York Jets legend claimed the money was for public service announcements that he actually recorded.

White’s office said Tuesday it’s still missing $600,000 of that promised payment, the Associated Press reported.

Favre, who played college ball at Southern Miss and lives in the state, is not facing criminal charges and is not yet legally required to pay the money back, though that could change as a federal investigation is ongoing.

“He’s under no obligation to do so, other than him giving his word,” state auditor’s spokesman Logan Reeves told the AP.

Reeves said the auditor’s office received a $500,000 check from Favre days after the scandal was first reported, but has heard only crickets since.

Favre has not commented.