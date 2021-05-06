NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Safety McCain released by Dolphins to make room for rookie

The Associated Press

MIAMI

Safety Bobby McCain was released Thursday by the Miami Dolphins, who took Jevon Holland of Oregon as a potential replacement in the second round of the draft.

Holland is now the front-runner to be paired at safety with veteran Eric Rowe this season.

McCain, who has spent his entire six-year NFL career with Miami, started 15 games last season and has 55 career starts. His release clears $5.6 million in salary cap space for the Dolphins.

