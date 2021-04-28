Paul Zeise: Steelers’ needs are obvious. Now let’s see how they are addressed

Nothing Mike Tomlin or Kevin Colbert said Monday during their news conference was shocking, but it is the week of the NFL draft so that shouldn’t be a surprise. Teams now are holding things close to the vest and trying not to tip their hands.

The highlight of it all was Mike Tomlin talking unsolicited about Dwayne Haskins competing for the backup quarterback job. That was one of those things coaches do to throw people off. That leads me to believe the Steelers are considering taking a quarterback early on.

That’s just me trying to guess what the real meaning of what he said is, and maybe the Steelers actually like Haskins’ ability. But that is what every coach and general manager is trying to do — keep everyone guessing. The goal is to try and get everyone to believe they are interested in player X or position X when they aren’t.

Now, I do take him at his word when Colbert said they aren’t interested in trading up. They need players and need as many picks as they can get. Trading up would cost picks, and they aren’t about to give away picks. I could see them trading down and acquiring more picks, but trading up just doesn’t make sense.

I like the way they talk about the running game. It does need to be improved dramatically, and it isn’t just about a running back. It is about the offensive line and tight ends improving, and it is about the play calling becoming more conducive to running the football.

There is a ridiculous idea that you shouldn’t pick a running back in the first round. I’ve heard all the arguments and don’t totally disagree, but there are exceptions to every rule. If the Steelers think a running back is what they need most, they should take a running back.

Colbert and Tomlin have been a pretty good team drafting players. They have had far more hits than misses, especially in the later rounds. That is a sign they work together well and they do a great job of being on the same page when it comes to which direction they want to go.

The lone exception is with respect to cornerbacks, and that’s why everyone in town will be groaning if they take one. They need one, but they would be better off getting one in free agency right before training camp. They are much better at finding the bargains than most teams.

This is a big offseason for the Steelers, and this is the biggest weekend of that offseason. They can’t afford to miss on many picks and need to get some depth and some players who can help them win games this year.

But they also have to have an eye on the future, which is why it isn’t that farfetched to think they could draft a quarterback. They are going to need one, and it doesn’t feel like the successor to Ben Roethlisberger is on the roster. I am a believer that Mason Rudolph will get the first shot, but I don’t know if he is capable of being a starter on a playoff team.

The Steelers will also have a number of free agents after the season, and they are going to need to fill some holes. It would be made a lot easier if they picked up a few starters this weekend.

So what will a perfect draft for the Steelers look like? Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but there seems to be a lot of consensus about what they actually need.

The first-round pick has to be an impact player, and I would prefer it is a dynamic running back. There are seemingly three on the board, and the way running backs drop, it seems clear they will have a chance to get one of them.

Then in the second round, if they grab a lineman, preferably a center, that would be a great start. They do need to bolster their offensive line and that’s a big part of the running games.

After those two picks early, I actually think they can go a lot of different ways and still be correct. The Steelers have a lot of needs, but after offensive linemen and running back, most are for depth. And I think that outside of wide receiver, they could definitely use depth everywhere.

Tomlin and Colbert have a good plan I am sure and it will give the Steelers a chance to improve. They know what they are thinking, but don’t bother asking because they won’t share it with you and will probably tell you things to make you guess.