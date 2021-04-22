Naquan Jones’ journey to the NFL draft has seen heartbreak, reflection and hard work. Now he’s eager to begin his next climb.

CHICAGO — Over the last few months, NFL coaches and talent evaluators have connected with Naquan Jones, wanting to hear his story. They’ve been eager to learn more about his drive, his passion for football and where he sees this journey taking him.

Jones, with his honesty and gregarious disposition, hasn’t been afraid to shoot straight. Why turn on a rehearsed and polished presentation? Why shy away from the setbacks and scars that shaped him? Why not share the nuances of his personality and be upfront about the weaknesses he’s still working on?

Jones hopes offering even a glimpse of what’s inside him — of what he has been through and where he’s striving to go — will help decision makers at the next level know him as more than just a big and talented defensive tackle from Michigan State.

He’s Naquan Jones, a proud product of Evanston, Ill.

He’s Naquan Jones, a loyal son, grandson and brother.

He’s Naquan Jones, a soon-to-be NFL rookie, eager to get a call from some team during next week’s draft.

“This has been a roller coaster,” Jones said. “Obviously I’m excited to be in this position to begin with. But I’m still working every day.”

It’s easy to read the summary of Jones’ scouting report.

Big. Strong. Agile.

Inconsistent. Sometimes one-dimensional.

The deeper file on Jones, though, is far more comprehensive.

The heartbreak

This is about the necklace Jones wears, the one with a picture of his grandmother and younger sisters on one side of a pendant and an image of his late mother on the other side.

“I wear that over my heart every day,” Jones said. “It means everything to me.”

In June 2019, Jones’ mother, Germaine Thomas, died unexpectedly after a lengthy battle with depression and alcoholism. She was only 37. At the time, Jones was a rising junior at Michigan State, just 21 himself.

That abrupt loss rocked him.

“I was all over the place,” he said. “I couldn’t think clearly about anything. I found it tough during that stretch to even be by myself. Because that became the only thing I would think about.”

Jones leaned on teammates such as Raequan Williams, Mike Panasiuk, Kenny Willekes, Brian Lewerke and Tyler Higby for emotional support and distraction. Spartans defensive line coach Ron Burton tried his best to provide steadiness.

“Naquan and I talked a lot,” Burton said. “We cried a lot. We prayed a lot. … It was not easy. You do everything you can to be there for him. And you allow him to be by himself when he needs to be.”

Jones still thinks often of his mom. And as proud as he knows she would be of his football accomplishments, he knows she most wanted him to get his degree. Jones has that now, in advertising management.

“I was going to stay in college if it took me eight or nine years,” he said. “I was going to get that (degree) for her. That’s something I promised her.”

That feat is not to be taken lightly considering Jones’ academic struggles in high school and the intense summer program he had to take in 2016 just to qualify to play at Michigan State.

For weeks after his senior year at Evanston Township High School ended, Jones worked every day with a tutor at Beyond Sports Foundation in Highland Park to get through the six online classes he needed to complete.

“It started there,” Burton said. “His resilience and his relentlessness to stick to the task with the opportunity he knew he had in front of him was a big deal.”

While redshirting as a freshman at Michigan State, Jones received additional time to get himself on track academically. Earning his degree completed a journey he is proud of, reinforcing the value of applying himself.

When Jones visits his mother’s gravesite at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, he tries to combat the heaviness and sadness by drawing inspiration.

“I use her when there are days where I don’t really want to go (anymore), where I feel like I’d rather just chill,” he said. “When I think about her, it pushes me to go harder.

“At this point in my life, there’s no time for feeling sorry for yourself. You have to put your emotions to the side. Things are going to get very serious. My life is going to change drastically very soon. And there’s really no time to do anything but focus. If you want to mope every day and be sad and emotional, you’re not going to get the results you really want.”

Jones draws added purpose from his grandmother, Candy Shaw-Record, and his sisters — 18-year-old Skye and 13-year-old Lauryn.

“The most influential people in my life,” he said.

The work

This is about that 315-pound reading on the scale at Jones’ pro day. That’s 25 pounds lighter than he was when he played his final game at Michigan State in mid-December. That number, Jones believes, is a testament to how hard he has pushed himself to improve his discipline and dedication.

“I haven’t been this light since high school,” he said. “That’s a huge accomplishment for me. And I’ve been trying to prove to teams that I am better conditioned and able to hold up on (long) series while keeping the same intensity.”

Jones hates being labeled as one-dimensional, and he has been on a mission to show off the quickness he has at his size.

He has heard for years from coaches that he needs to manage his weight better and understand what he’s capable of if he can get himself to an ideal zone. Now he has one foot in and hopes to stay there.

“Naquan can move at 340 pounds,” Burton said. “Trust me on that. He can move at 330. But he can really move at 313. And (NFL teams) have that on film right now. They know he has that ability. And that should tell them he’s working his craft to get to the next level.”

In recent months, Jones has punctuated workouts with extra cardiovascular work. He’ll run sprints or ride the stationary bike. He’ll hop on the rowing machine or mount the vertical climber. He has paid much closer attention to his diet, replacing soda and juice with high volumes of water. He has cut back significantly on fast food, reduced how many meals he eats and kept a close eye on portion control.

Vegetables have become a bigger part of his routine. He’s eating more chicken, fish and ground turkey.

“For much of my college career, I spent too much time relying on the fact that I was practicing almost every day,” Jones said. “I thought the weight was just going to drop off me. But I realize much more now that it’s essential what you put into your body and how you manage things.

“These are things that I could have been doing in college and should have been doing. But I’ll admit, I was immature and I didn’t take that seriously enough until now.”

The reflection

This is about that hotel balcony in Honolulu, the one on the 26th floor of a luxurious resort overlooking Waikiki Beach. That’s where Jones retreated in January to reflect and remind himself of the blessed journey he is on.

“Just looking out at the water. Just soaking in the scenery,” Jones said. “I never in my life thought that I would be in Hawaii playing football. It was amazing.”

Jones was there for the Hula Bowl, an important step in his predraft journey. Even after four seasons of playing football inside storied Big Ten stadiums, there was something about that week in Oahu that resonated.

“I knew I was on a business trip,” Jones said. “Every night I would remind myself to stay focused and really lock into what I needed to get done. But for some reason, that little bit of time there made me realize how blessed I am.”

From the first day of the week until the game’s final snap, Jones felt totally dialed in. At practice, in team meetings, in interviews he had with NFL teams.

“Obviously, you can get caught in the moment if you’re not careful,” he said. “ ‘Oh, I’m in Hawaii. I’m going to hang out and make friends.’ But I knew I needed to perform well to better my draft situation. And I needed to show teams that I had really been preparing for that moment.”

Most notably, Jones flashed with a third-down sack of Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey, firing off the ball and powering past right guard Braylon Jones of Houston, then using a spin move to engulf Ramsey in the pocket.

“He’s got power and he’s got size,” CBS color analyst Brian Baldinger said. “When you look at him, you go, ‘This is what an NFL defensive tackle looks like.’ ”

The stage

This is about opportunity. Jones knows he has a big one sitting on his doorstep. He is widely projected to be a Day 3 selection in the NFL draft.

But even if his name isn’t called and he has to sign as an undrafted free agent, Jones knows he’ll be joining a new locker room with a fresh chance to prove he belongs.

He has promised himself he will savor draft weekend with his family, commemorating a major life achievement.

“Lean into the moment,” he said. “Live it up while you can with people who mean a lot to you.”

But Jones also carries the awareness that reaching the NFL only places him at the base of a new mountain.

“And this,” he said, “will be a tall mountain to climb.”

He considers some of the praise and criticism NFL talent evaluators have provided. He is offered a summary of what one scout recently shared.

— Undeniable NFL talent.

— Has an opportunity, in a best-case scenario, to hang around the league for 6-8 years or longer.

— Potential to develop from a role player into a starter.

— Could also fall out of the league in a blink.

— Weight concerns remain significant.

— Should focus on improving discipline.

— Must consistently demonstrate “give a damn.” Not just occasional “give a damn.” Not everyday “give a damn.” Should work to show every-play “give a damn.”

Jones doesn’t balk at any part of that assessment. Instead, he lets it soak in and views it all as constructive.

“Going into the NFL,” Jones said, “you want to be able to find a way to sustain your performance year after year. It’s no secret that everyone doesn’t last. So when I hear that kind of feedback, it’s just another reminder that I need to work harder. Whatever team I go to? Show up and show out. Every day.”

Added Burton: “The biggest part of Naquan’s maturation has come from being persistent. He has been persistent and stayed resilient with all the things that have gone on in his life.”

Jones insists his maturation is far from complete. He hopes NFL teams recognize his talent but also see he is a good-hearted teammate who cares deeply about winning.

“Everyday give-a-damn comes from inside you,” he said. “That’s all about internal motivation. And I’ll be honest that I have become much better with having and using the drive inside of me.

“I see it myself now. I know this is something I really want. And I know I have to really show teams I truly love this game and that this is something I want to do until I can’t do it anymore.”

As draft weekend closes in, Jones offers one final vow for anyone willing to listen.

“I promise that I’m going to make the most of my situation,” he said. “I’m putting in work toward that every single day. I want to show people in the NFL a Naquan they’ve never seen before.”