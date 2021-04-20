NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Raiders get backlash for tweet after conviction of officer

The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev.

The Las Vegas Raiders got angry backlash for a tweet the team sent after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

The tweet sent by the team's official account on Tuesday said “I CAN BREATHE 4-20-21.” Floyd told officers “I can’t breathe” more than 20 times before he was killed when Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck last May.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter on Tuesday for causing Floyd's death.

The tweet was widely condemned in replies on Twitter but remained pinned to the top of the team's Twitter account more than an hour after being posted.

The team declined to comment.

