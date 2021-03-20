NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Giants land WR Kenny Golladay to give QB Daniel Jones a new No. 1: source

PAT LEONARD New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Happy Golladays, Giants fans. There is a new No. 1 wide receiver in New York. And the Giants are paying him like it.

Kenny Golladay and the Giants reached agreement Saturday afternoon on a blockbuster four-year, $72 million contract, worth up to $76 million, that includes $40 million guaranteed, a league source told the New York Daily News.

Golladay, 27, a former Detroit Lions standout, signed on day three of his highly-publicized visit to New York and New Jersey to meet Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge, and to undergo medical evaluations with the Giants’ team doctors,

The 6-4, 214-pound Golladay fills a glaring vacancy at the top of the Giants’ receiver depth chart created by Odell Beckham Jr.’s trade to Cleveland in March 2019.

