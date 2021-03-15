NFL & Atlanta Falcons

AP Source: Titans agree to terms with Dupree, Autry, Lamm

By TERESA M. WALKER AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Ten.

The Tennessee Titans looked to improve their anemic pass rush with their first two free agent deals, agreeing to terms with linebacker Bud Dupree and defensive lineman Denico Autry, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Titans also agreed to terms with offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity because the deals cannot become official until the league’s business year starts on Wednesday.

The Titans had only 19 sacks in 2020 after averaging just one per game through the first 15 games of the season. Tennessee spent more than $21 million on Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney last year, a duo that played a combined 13 games without getting a single sack.

The 6-foot-4, 269 Dupree has 39 1/2 career sacks, and he had eight in 11 games last season for Pittsburgh before an injured right knee ended his season. He also has forced eight fumbles in his six seasons. Autry has 30 1/2 career sacks and had 7 1/2 sacks in 14 games last season for Indianapolis.

Both Dupree and Autry would have led the Titans in sacks. Harold Landry II had a team-high 5 1/2 sacks, and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons had three. Simmons welcomed the arrival of help on the defensive front.

“Oh my!! It’s just got real!! Lets go!” Simmons wrote on Twitter.

Lamm has started 27 of 74 games with Houston and Cleveland. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle will provide depth and fill the gap created when Tennessee traded offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, the 29th pick overall in 2020, to Miami.

