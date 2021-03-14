Dolphins make a deal with Texans, landing inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney for Shaq Lawson

The Miami Dolphins have made yet another trade with the Houston Texans.

And no, this trade does not involve quarterbacks Deshaun Watson or Tua Tagovailoa.

Instead, both teams will trade valuable defenders to fill specific needs on their defenses before NFL free agency begins this week.

The Dolphins will acquire inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney in exchange for defensive end Shaq Lawson in a deal that will also include late-round picks, a league source confirmed to the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Sunday.

McKinney fills the Dolphins’ need for an experienced inside linebacker to play alongside Jerome Baker with linebackers Elandon Roberts and Kamu-Grugier Hill set to enter free agency.

The move could also indicate the Dolphins may look to upgrade their defensive end and edge rushing position this week after parting with two such players one year into contracts signed last offseason.

The Dolphins signed Lawson to a three-year, $30 million deal last year, where he played in 14 games with seven starts, totaling four sacks, 32 tackles, 18 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

Lawson joins former Dolphins outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy as former signees no longer with the team. Van Noy was released, saving $9.775 million in cap space, despite just completing the first year of a four-year, $51 million deal.

McKinney’s 2020 season ended after four games due to shoulder surgery, but he spent six seasons with the Texans where he has played in 80 games with 77 starts, 11.5 sacks, 35 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits and 14 pass deflections.

McKinney, a second-round pick in 2015, made the Pro Bowl in 2018. He reportedly requested a trade after the Texans agreed to deals with linebackers Christian Kirksey this year and Zach Cunningham last offseason.

McKinney joins the Dolphins with three years remaining on his contract, which includes base salaries of $7 million in 2021, $8.75 million in 2022 and $9.5 million in 2021. McKinney’s contract is flexible for Miami, who could part ways with him after next season if they decide to.

Lawson was set to make $7.9 million in base salary in 2021, with the trade freeing up about $1 million in salary cap space for Miami.

Sunday’s trade did not include Watson, the Texans star who has vehemently requested a trade from Houston, or Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ starting quarterback who could be dealt if Miami attempts to acquire Watson.

But it does mean both Houston and Miami have been in touch with Watson’s potential destination being a popular NFL topic this offseason.

And both teams have a history of making blockbuster moves before.

Before the 2019 season, the Dolphins sent former offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and former receiver Kenny Stills to the Texans in a trade package that netted Miami an extra first- and second-round pick in the 2020 and 2021 NFL drafts.

The Dolphins own the No. 3 pick in this April’s draft because of the deal.