NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Lions hire Antwaan Randle El to coach wide receivers

The Associated Press

ALLEN PARK, Mich.

The Detroit Lions have hired wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell added the former NFL receiver to his staff Wednesday after he was with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past two seasons as an offensive assistant.

Randle El was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2002, and the former Indiana quarterback and point guard had a nine-year career in the NFL as a dynamic receiver with the Steelers and Washington.

The Lions hired Campbell last month after naming Brad Holmes as general manager. Campbell's staff includes offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

  Comments  

NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Mike Preston: Ravens, Orlando Brown Jr. should know business exceeds loyalty, especially in NFL

NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Brad Biggs: Sean Desai, the ‘mad scientist’ of Bears defense, has a Ph.D. in education — and he knows how to communicate a lesson

NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Vincent Jackson’s foundation asks that mourners donate to help military families

NFL & Atlanta Falcons

What Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell learned from a retired Navy SEAL about leadership

NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Matt Calkins: Russell Wilson needs better protection, but he also has to be better for Seahawks

NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Steelers hire Grady Brown as secondary coach

February 16, 2021 4:55 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service