Tom Brady back at work preparing for Super Bowl ring No. 8

TAMPA, Fla. — Apparently, the avocado tequila has run its course and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is back at work.

On Saturday, the tb12sports.com website tweeted out a picture of Brady carrying an equipment bag over his shoulder and a water bottle in his left hand preparing to work out with trainer Alex Guerrero.

The tweet read: “Back to Work. #EyesOn8.”

Brady won his seventh Lombardi Trophy after throwing three touchdown passes in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory over Kansas City in Super Bowl 55 last Sunday.

He was named the game’s MVP for a record fifth time.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old allowed himself a chance to celebrate by participating in the celebratory boat parade in downtown Tampa, riding in his $2 million, customized 40-foot vessel named Viva a vida.

He also had one famously completed pass of the Lombardi Trophy, tossing it from his boat to tight end Cameron Brate on another boat.

Brady showed his vulnerability after the boat docked at Port Tampa Bay, appearing to need some help walking as backup quarterback Ryan Griffin held on to him.

“Seasick,’' is how Bucs coach Bruce Arians described it.

But Brady didn’t take long to recover. Three days later, apparently, he’s preparing for the 2021 season.