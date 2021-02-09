The Chicago Bears’ interest in Carson Wentz is either GM Ryan Pace’s least stealthy move — or the Philadelphia Eagles are desperately trying to drive up the price for the QB

At some point, the Chicago Bears will have to take their shot.

A perfect quarterback isn’t going to become available, at least not a realistic one, so any possibility will have pluses and minuses. You can build a case for or against all of the potentially available passers, including Carson Wentz.

The Bears have been rumored to be in the mix to acquire Wentz via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, and the buzz has been so loud in coaching and front-office circles, it’s either the least stealthy move general manager Ryan Pace has ever made or his counterpart in Philadelphia, Howie Roseman, is desperately trying to create more interest.

The Bears are an easy mark in the high-stakes quarterback carousel because they are desperate. The Indianapolis Colts also have been linked to Wentz, and sources say the Eagles have been working overtime to involve other teams.

There’s a huge gap between Wentz’s ceiling — when he was playing at an MVP level in 2017 before a season-ending knee injury — and his floor, which was a disastrous 2020 season. Wentz’s best came a long time ago. Mitch Trubisky was the future hope of the Bears during the 2017 season when Wentz was emerging as one of the great young talents in the league.

Wentz struggled as the team around him decayed and the coaching dynamic shifted in Philadelphia. It’s telling that the Eagles are driven to trade him — it has gone way too far for them to keep Wentz at this point — and incur a massive salary-cap hit of $34 million in the process.

Pace really liked Wentz back in 2016, when the Eagles traded up to draft him with the No. 2 pick, and the Bears have quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo on staff. He worked with Wentz in Philadelphia, so it’s certainly possible the Bears believe they can fix him. But at what price?

The Eagles should not get close to the package the Detroit Lions got in the Matthew Stafford trade. The Los Angeles Rams shipped first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023 to Detroit because the Lions also took on Jared Goff and his contract in the deal. A team acquiring Wentz would be on the hook for $47.2 million in guarantees over the next two years.

Although Stafford is five years older than Wentz, 28, he’s viewed as much more of a sure thing with fewer durability questions. What the Eagles wind up getting for Wentz and where they send him will be interesting, but the much smaller market for him in comparison with Stafford reflects the difference in perceived value.

Maybe the Bears will take a shot at Wentz with the belief he can regain his confidence. Perhaps their focus is elsewhere. Either way, there’s a lot of work to do and the team should be active this month.

Here are some things to keep an eye out for this offseason.

1. With Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy feeling the pressure to win in 2021, the Bears cannot afford to lose wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Fitting the franchise tag into a reduced 2021 salary cap, rumored to be at or a little above $180 million, would be difficult, but rebuilding the offense without Robinson would be even more challenging. Absent a long-term deal, which seems unlikely now, Feb. 23 is the first day teams can apply the franchise tag.

The deadline to use tag is 3 p.m. March 9.

2. The Bears will be tight against the salary cap.

That’s why they might seek to renegotiate the contract of a quarterback they trade for. That doesn’t mean offering a pay cut — that’s not going to happen — but it could mean moving some numbers around to lower the 2021 cap number.

The Bears also can create cap space by shedding some players. Right tackle Bobby Massie could be released, which would create an immediate need on the offensive line.

Only one player with a looming roster bonus could be in jeopardy: nickel cornerback Buster Skrine. He’s due a $500,000 roster bonus March 19, and the Bears could move on after a concussion sidelined him late in the season.

The Bears really valued tight end Jimmy Graham for his veteran presence and productivity in the red zone this past season. But do they want to pay him $7 million in 2021?

Finally, the Bears can continue their recent cap management plan of renegotiating contracts of high-priced players to create immediate relief and kick guaranteed money down the road. Free safety Eddie Jackson could be up for a restructuring. The Bears could extend cornerback Kyle Fuller, who is signed for one more season, to create cap space. They also could consider reworking Khalil Mack’s contract.

3. Matt Nagy has been considering hiring a veteran coach who might carry a title like ‘senior defensive assistant.’

Former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is known to be a possibility for this role.

Adam Caplan reported the Bears also interviewed Matt Burke, who was the Eagles defensive line coach last season and the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018.

Figure Nagy will finalize his coaching staff soon.

4. While the Bears need to create cap space, they also could re-sign some of their players before the new league year starts March 17.

The Bears gave new contracts to Eddie Jackson and Bobby Massie in January the last two years, and they have a handful of players coming out of contract.

They might be proactive trying to sign kicker Cairo Santos and kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson.