Dave Hyde: Two heads better than one, Flores decides — now how will Dolphins’ offense work?

First, how will it work for the Miami Dolphins? Will George Godsey and Eric Studesville finish each other’s thoughts? Flip a coin to see who calls the first play of any game?

And, beyond that, what do you call this two-headed, double-minded, split-dutied Miami Dolphins offense with Godsey and Studesville named Tuesday as co-coordinators ?

Godsville? That has a nice ring to it and could be located on the GPS near the 1972 team’s Perfectville.

Studsey? A little folksy, but you can see the testosterone-flexing idea there.

No matter what it’s called, no matter how it exactly works, no matter if two heads are better than one or end up butting against each other, what most matters in coach Brian Flores’ decision are these two points:

1. This third offensive coordinator(s) in three years doesn’t lead to a fourth in four years.

2. The bar is set at 25.3 points per game for all those grumbling Dolphins fans.

You know who you are, too. The chorus became non-stop loud that this past season’s coordinator, Chan Gailey, didn’t know what he was doing. That he wasn’t smart. That he needed to go as soon as the season did.

This odd outcry didn’t seem to care what the facts said. They only cared Gailey somehow was the reason rookie Tua Tagovailoa didn’t shine every week. They only cared the supporting cast under Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t look as supportive under Tagovailoa.

But look at Gailey’s results. An offense heavy on rookies and light on playmakers scored 404 points. His system that switched out quarterbacks like light bulbs due to the franchise’s rebuilding effort and understandable need to play Tagovailoa averaged 25.1 points a game.

You can say that only ranked 15th in the league.

You can also say it was the most points for a Dolphins team since 1986.

That covers 34 years and eight coaching regimes. It also takes you back to a high-flying offense from another era that was carried by the electric current of Dan Marino and the Marks Brothers.

That’s not to say the Dolphins’ 2020 offense, in context of today’s game, could do damage like that 1986 offense. It’s just to say this past year’s offense was appreciably better coached under Gailey than this misguided chorus gives it credit.

It’s also to properly welcome Godsey, the tight end coach for the past two seasons, and Studesville, the tailback coach for the past three seasons, to what they’re facing in their new roles. Or is it Studesville and Godsey?

This will take some getting used to, as well as understanding. Just as the two-headed quarterback idea isn’t something teams aspire to, it’s hard to imagine the two-minded coordinator is the wave of the future. Only one other team has a similar idea: Minnesota has co-defensive coordinators in Andrew Patterson and Adam Zimmer.

Before wondering if Flores knows what he’s doing, before comparing this to Joe Philbin moving the off-day from Monday one year to Tuesday the next year back to Monday his third year, let’s say this:

Flores’ coaching decisions have worked thus far.

He swapped out both coordinators and other assistants after his first year in 2019. That raised some eyebrows. Yet both sides improved. In fact, to underline the best thing for his two years, it’s that he’s seemed to solve his area of expertise through all these changes.

The defense finished sixth in the league. Philbin, Adam Gase, Tony Sparano, Cam Cameron — they never solved their area of expertise, the offense, and their Dolphins regimes sputtered to bad endings in good part due to that.

But at some point consistency matters, right? If this team builds around Tagovailoa, it would be best to let him grow, right?

Maybe that’s the thinking with keeping Godsey and Studesville rather than going outside for this hire. Maybe it’s as close to status quo as can be achieved. Maybe the offense’s two heads will work out wonderfully this coming season.

Just remember the bar for the legion of grousing Dolphins fans: 25.1 points a game.

Anything above that will be divine, even Godsville.