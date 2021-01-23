Lions to hire Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator

DETROIT — Sources close to the negotiations confirmed Saturday former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn will be hired as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator under new head coach Dan Campbell.

Lynn went 33-31 with the Chargers from 2017-20. He was fired after this season following a 7-9 season, despite the success of quarterback Justin Herbert, the favorite for offensive rookie of the year after throwing for 31 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 15 starts.

Lynn, 52, played running back at Texas Tech, then played in 83 games in the NFL as a reserve with the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.

Campbell was hired Wednesday, and he's bringing New Orleans assistant Aaron Glenn to be the Lions' defensive coordinator.