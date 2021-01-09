The Latest: Expanded wild card weekend begins at Buffalo

Buffalo Bills fans Scott Hammond, right, and his son Landon pose for a photograph as their team warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Hammonds were among the lucky 6,700 few to land tickets for the Bills wild-card playoff against the Indianapolis Colts for Buffalo's first home playoff game in 24 years. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) AP

The Latest on wild-card Saturday in the NFL playoffs (all times EST)

12:45 p.m.

The NFL’s expanded wild card weekend kicks off with the Buffalo Bills hosting a playoff game for the first time since 1996.

The Indianapolis Colts visit Buffalo in the first of three games Saturday. The Bills earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC’s seven-team playoff field behind Kansas City.

That game will be followed by two NFC games: the Rams visit Seattle and Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Washington.

Brady is making his 12th consecutive playoff appearance and the Buccaneers are making their first postseason appearance since 2007.

Washington won the middling NFC East despite a 7-9 record to earn a home wild card game. The Buccaneers are 11-5.