Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Lions activate Shelton, release Herron prior to finale

The Associated Press

DETROIT

The Detroit Lions have activated defensive tackle Danny Shelton from injured reserve and released defensive lineman Frank Herron.

Detroit also announced Saturday that it signed safety Bobby Price to the active roster from the practice squad, elevated defensive tackle Albert Huggins and center Evan Brown from the practice squad to the active/inactive list, and restored linebacker Anthony Pittman to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list.

Detroit wraps up its season against Minnesota on Sunday.

  Comments  

NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Gerry Dulac: Steelers need to focus on postseason, not on growing a ‘brand’

NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Brad Biggs: George McCaskey’s voice is the only one that matters when it comes to Pace’s and Nagy’s futures. Will Sunday’s result factor into Bears chairman’s thinking?

NFL & Atlanta Falcons

Gene Frenette: Jaguars, Khan should have caution flag about hiring Meyer

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service